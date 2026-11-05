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San Antonio SWAT Officer Sues City, Alleges Hazing, Condom Found in Locker
By John Martins,8 days ago
A San Antonio police officer who spent years on the department's SWAT team has sued the City of San Antonio, alleging she endured hazing, harassment and discrimination before asking to be reassigned. Perla Dominguez, who has 14 years of service with SAPD, filed the federal lawsuit on October 30, claiming the mistreatment began not long after she joined the elite tactical unit in 2018.