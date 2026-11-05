undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A toddler died. Her mother was charged with murder but is not going to prison.
By Ciara Cummings,7 days ago
Why a Fulton County judge approved a consent agreement finding a mother not guilty by reason of insanity in her 23-month-old daughter’s drowning death. Investigative records uncover documented episodes of erratic behavior, untreated postpartum depression, and an uncompleted child welfare check in the 48 hours before the tragedy. Judges...