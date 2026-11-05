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Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Score $25 bonus for Jaguars vs. Ravens, Thursday Night Football predictions
By Andy Bryan,8 days ago
The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit for Thursday Night Football, when the Baltimore Ravens host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET. Jacksonville trades at $0.80 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Baltimore trades at $0.20 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit: