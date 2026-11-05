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North Shore Conference Preview - Boys Basketball
By Colton Wilson,7 days ago
Slinger 10-2 (25-5) Whitefish Bay 9-3 (24-6) Jack Kohnen, sr, Slinger (POTY) It was a historic year in the North Shore conference as Slinger took home the conference crown, beating Whitefish Bay twice during the regular season to do so. They then found themselves playing in the final game of the year in Division 2, the state championship. Whitefish Bay avenged that earlier season loss and won the Division 2 State Championship in dominating fashion over the Owls. In the sectional finals, Coach Lavine won his 100th game with Slinger.