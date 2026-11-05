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Victorious Wisconsin Democrats lay out their plans
By Nov. 3, 2026 General Election Results,8 days ago
Following Democrats’ resounding victories in Wisconsin Tuesday night, Gov.-elect David Crowley and Democratic legislative leaders spent Wednesday talking about preparing to work for Wisconsinites, though the specifics are still being worked out. Crowley said as he begins putting together a transition team and cabinet he wants it to be...