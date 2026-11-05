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Atlassian shares fall 17% as slower subscription growth forecast overshadows earnings beat
By Duncan Riley,7 days ago
Shares in Atlassian Corp. fell more than 17% in after-hours trading today on a forecast for slower subscription growth from the Australian collaboration software company. Its fiscal 2027 first-quarter results beat analyst estimates. The stock had nearly doubled between Atlassian’s August report and late October. For the quarter ended...