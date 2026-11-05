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Couleecap receives Governor’s Award for Excellence in Community Action for La Crosse housing project
By Nov. 3, 2026 General Election Results,8 days ago
WESTBY, Wis. – Couleecap received the 2026 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Community Action for the Haven on Main housing development. The award was presented to the organization and partners in the project, Haven for Special People, at the annual Wisconsin Community Action Program (WISCAP) awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 27.
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