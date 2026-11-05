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Elixir Attune offers coated phosphor bronze and 80/20 strings
By John Lawless,7 days ago
When the Elixir company began offering guitar strings in 1997 coated with a thin coating of fluoropolymer to improve string life, acoustic players were intrigued. Initial experiments by serious bluegrass pickers found that they did indeed last longer on the guitar, a huge benefit for those whose skin chemistry tended to deaden new strings right away. But most found that while string life was extended, the tone suffered sufficiently from what they achieved with bronze strings to make it an uneven tradeoff.