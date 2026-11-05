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Cardinals announce single-game tickets on sale for all 2027 home games
By From Press Release,6 days ago
The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that single-game tickets for all 2027 home games, including the Home Opener vs. Kansas City on Thursday, April 1, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at cardinals.com, via phone at 314.345.9000 or at the Busch Stadium Ticket Windows along 8th Street Monday through Friday from 10AM-4PM.