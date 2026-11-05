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Vernon Health earns top 10 percent quality ranking from Wisconsin Hospital Association
By Nov. 3, 2026 General Election Results,8 days ago
VIROQUA, Wis. — Vernon Health has been recognized by the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) as a CheckPoint Top Performer, achieving results in the top 10 percent of Wisconsin hospitals on key quality measures. The CheckPoint Top Performer designation places the Viroqua-based health system among the state’s highest-performing medical facilities...