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Parent got into Colerain Middle School without permission, allegedly confronted student
By Mike Schell,7 days ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northwest Local School District Superintendent Darrell Yater says they are investigating after a parent entered an unauthorized area of Colerain Middle School without permission. Jessica Clayton said the parent confronted her 13-year-old niece and looked like she was going to attack the teen. “She’s actually fearful of...
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