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Market Seen ‘Improving,’ Although Growth Reported Flat
7 days ago
BETHLEHEM, PA — Market conditions are “slowly improving,” although kitchen and bath professionals report that the economic health of the industry, as measured in market growth, has been relatively flat over the past year, according to the 3Q26 Kitchen & Bath Market Index (KBMI) Report, a quarterly market analysis conducted by the National Kitchen & Bath Association and John Burns Research and Consulting.