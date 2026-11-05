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BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES PURCHASE OF JACKSON STREET PARK PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT
By Josh Blaschke,6 days ago
Jackson Street Park will get new playground equipment for young children, following action by the Brenham City Council today (Thursday). Councilmembers agreed to use $64,999 in funds budgeted through the Brenham Community Development Corporation (BCDC) to purchase a playground for children 2-5 years old. The playground will go directly across the sidewalk from the 5-12-year-old play structure.