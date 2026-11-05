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LifeShare Offers Ham or Turkey Vouchers to Blood Donors This Thanksgiving
5 days ago
SHREVEPORT, LA -- This Thanksgiving season, LifeShare Blood Center is giving thanks to its lifesaving donors. From Tuesday, November 17 through Saturday, November 21, everyone who successfully donates blood, platelets, or plasma with LifeShare will receive a free fleece blanket plus a $15 voucher toward the purchase of a ham or turkey, redeemable at a wide variety of grocers.