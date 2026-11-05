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NY Giants cut QB Jake Haener, work out four veterans
By Chris Pflum,8 days ago
The NY Giants cut a backup quarterback, work out four veterans. The New York Giants have cut backup quarterback Jake Haener on Thursday. Haener, 27, joined the Giants late in the summer following Brandon Allen’s poor performance in the preseason. The two battled to be the Giants third quarterback behind Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston, and the Giants ultimately chose Haener.