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SPD TRAINING GRADS 03.mp4
6 days ago
Shreveport Police Regional Training Academy graduates 96th class. SHREVEPORT, La. — The Shreveport Police Regional Training Academy marked the graduation of its 96th Basic Training Class Thursday morning with speeches emphasizing community service, professional standards, and peer support.Chief Wayne Smith addressed the new officers, urging them to prioritize high-quality service for residents."Give the best quality service you can to the community," Smith said. "It should always be your mission to assist someone along the way."U.S. Marshal Brian Barber called on the graduates to maintain fairness, efficiency, and effectiveness while navigating demanding situations. He also highlighted the necessity of mutual support among officers."Be there for each other, and lean on each other," Barber said. "Thank you for choosing this. All of us owe you a debt of gratitude for your decision."Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux attended the event to thank the recruits directly for their dedication to public service.Class President Jayla Gilmore spoke on behalf of the graduating recruits, affirming their readiness to serve the municipality.