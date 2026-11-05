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NY Giants injury report: Malik Nabers misses practice, Cam Skattebo still sidelined
By Ed Valentine,6 days ago
Nabers sounds like he expects to play vs. Philadelphia. New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, missed practice on Thirsday with a knee issue. Running back Cam Skattebo missed his third straight practice on Thursday, increasing the likelihood that Skattebo will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a hamstring injury.