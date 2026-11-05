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Hour 3 - The GOP Tea Starts Spilling
3 days ago
Hour 3 of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show was devoted to an extensive post-election analysis of the 2026 midterms, featuring political data, Republican Party strategy, the future of the MAGA movement, and early speculation about the 2028 presidential race. The hour began with an in-depth conversation with political analyst Ryan Girdusky, host of the podcast “It’s a Numbers Game,” who broke down voter turnout trends, demographic shifts, and the key factors he believes contributed to significant Republican losses. According to Girdusky, turnout disparities played a decisive role, particularly among younger voters, Latino voters, and Black voters, while Republican participation lagged behind Democratic enthusiasm in many critical races. He argued that both persuasion failures and turnout deficiencies contributed to the election outcome, offering a detailed examination of changing voting patterns across key states including Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi, and West Virginia.