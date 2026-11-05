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Idaho Caregiver Alliance finds that personalized services improve rural caregiver well-being
8 days ago
A new study from the Idaho Caregiver Alliance (ICA) — housed in Boise State’s School of Public and Population Health — suggests that personalized support and resource navigation can improve well-being for family caregivers, including those living in rural communities. Recently published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the article summarized the impact of the Idaho Caregiver Alliance’s Family Caregiver Navigator program, a free, telephone-based service that connects Idaho family caregivers with resources tailored to their needs.