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From Ed Sheeran to Kingfish: Your Tampa Bay weekend guide (Nov. 5–8)
By Joel Graneros,8 days ago
Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Downtown Tampa’s favorite free concert series returns to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park for another evening of live local music under the skyline. Grab a blanket or lawn chair, meet up with friends, and enjoy performances from talented regional artists while taking in the beautiful waterfront setting. It’s the perfect way to ease into the weekend with great music, food, and an energetic community atmosphere.
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