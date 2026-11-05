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Clay County attorney-elect Amber Gustafson outlines priorities after defeating 20-year incumbent
By Chris Larson,8 days ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Clay County Attorney-elect Amber Gustafson says restoring prosecutors’ participation in treatment courts, reviewing criminal prosecution practices and rebuilding relationships with community partners will be among her top priorities when she takes office. Gustafson defeated longtime Clay County Attorney Brian Melton in Tuesday’s general election, ending...