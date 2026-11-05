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Ardbeg Distillery Review - Trudernish 15 Years Old: Peat, Honey, Fruit & a Softer Side of Islay Whisky.
2 days ago
On the southern coast of Islay, where the Atlantic shapes the landscape …. … as much as the land shapes the whisky, Ardbeg has maintained a crafted reputation around one of Scottish whisky’s most distinctive characteristics: peat. Sure, its single malts are known for their smoky identity, but this is an oversimplification of a distillery’s identity. Instead, look at Ardbeg as one with a history of survival, family stewardship, periods of uncertainty and a modern revival that has brought Islay’s whisky-making traditions to drinkers around the world.