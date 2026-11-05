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Humboldt Exchange Club holds annual Veterans Day celebration
By WBBJ Staff,7 days ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WBBJ) - Community members in Humboldt gathered Thursday to honor local heroes for Veterans Day. The Exchange Club held its annual celebration, kicking off the morning at the state veterans’ home with patriotic musical performances and a color guard presentation. Students and families then attended a special commemorative program at East Elementary School.
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