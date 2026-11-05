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‘Operation Tiger Punch’ nabs 16 suspects for meth trafficking conspiracy
By Stuart Rucker,7 days ago
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the 25th Judicial District announced multiple arrests following a joint federal, state, and local law enforcement operation into methamphetamine trafficking in rural West Tennessee. “Operation Tiger Punch” resulted in federal indictments for 10 people and state indictments for six others...
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