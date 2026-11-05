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AADA Warns of 6% Medicare Payment Cut for Dermatologists in 2027
3 days ago
The AADA warns that dermatologists could face a 6% Medicare payment reduction in 2027 despite CMS revisions to modifier 25 policies. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AADA) has expressed concern over the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) finalized 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, estimating that dermatologists could experience an approximately 6% reduction in Medicare payments under the new policies.