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Cooler, drier weather arrives this weekend
By Hannah Fink,6 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Patchy fog, locally dense in spots, may linger through the early morning before gradually improving. Low clouds will also be possible in some locations. The cold front will finally move east and out of the area tonight. Behind it, cooler and drier air will begin filtering into the Gulf Coast. This will set the stage for a noticeable change in temperatures heading into the weekend.