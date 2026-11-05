undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marriott to lay off 91 as Redmond hotel changes operators after 22 years under its management
By JASON SUTICH,8 days ago
Marriott will end its operation of a Redmond hotel in early 2027, resulting in 91 employee layoffs following the termination of its management agreement. The 262-room hotel, located at 7401 164th Avenue NE, is expected to remain open under a different operator and employer, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing.