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Sheriff Bill Prummell details Port Charlotte officer-involved shooting
By Weather Authority,7 days ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WINK) — Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell released new details about a fatal deputy-involved shooting on Bersell Avenue in Port Charlotte. On Oct. 21, a neighbor told deputies Norman Strefling came onto their property and threatened to kill him and his family. Prummell said that call led deputies to the home of the 72-year-old Strefling.
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