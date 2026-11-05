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4 teens arrested for armed robbery after police search in Tigard
By FOX 12 Staff,8 days ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Four teenagers were arrested in Tigard after the report of an armed robbery of another teen in Beaverton on Thursday, according to police. Just before 11:30 a.m., officers with the Beaverton Police Department were sent to the Conestoga Park Apartments on Southwest Conestoga Drive after an armed robbery was reported at the complex.
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