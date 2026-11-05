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Matching grants up to $20,000 aim to boost curb appeal and draw customers in Amarillo
By Aby Molina,8 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A city grant program that helps small businesses improve their storefronts is opening a new round of applications in Amarillo, with $250,000 available this year for exterior improvements in several neighborhoods and designated corridors. Mary Martinez, owner of La Frontera, said the program helped her...