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Once-Daily Trientine Tetrahydrochloride Aids Adherence in Wilson Disease
7 days ago
In a phase 2 decentralized study, once-daily trientine tetrahydrochloride improved convenience and adherence in Wilson disease; 80% preferred it. Switching to a once-daily trientine tetrahydrochloride formulation (QD TETA4) improved self-reported treatment convenience and medication adherence in adults with. , according to findings from a phase 2 decentralized switch study presented...