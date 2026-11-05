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Lumen shifts focus to strategic services, cuts legacy infrastructure
By MSSP Alert Team,3 days ago
Lumen Technologies is actively expanding its strategic service offerings while simultaneously phasing out legacy infrastructure to improve overall business profitability, according to a recent report by CRN. During its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, Lumen President and CEO Kate Johnson highlighted a 20% increase in global public internet backbone traffic, driven...