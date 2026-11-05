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Attorney for family of Zoe Davis responds to Clarksville school district’s federal lawsuit over bus crash
By Amber Jayanth,8 days ago
Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools has filed a federal interpleader lawsuit asking a judge to decide how to divide $700,000 among the people making claims after a March school bus crash that killed two Kenwood Middle students. Why It Matters. The school district says $700,000 is the most it’s required pay for...
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