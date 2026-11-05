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ASI Solutions acquires Insicon Cyber to expand security services
By MSSP Alert Team,2 days ago
ASI Solutions has acquired Insicon Cyber to strengthen its security capabilities across Australia and New Zealand, according to a recent report by Arn Net. The acquisition adds a 24/7 security operations center located in North Sydney to the ASI Solutions portfolio. Insicon Cyber provides a range of specialized services including board and executive cyber advisory, chief information security officer as a service, and multiple International Organization for Standardization certifications. This deal marks the sixth acquisition for ASI Solutions, aiming to integrate these security offerings into its existing education, government, and commercial customer base.