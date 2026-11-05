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White Hall seeking strong finish at Camden Fairview
By Tanner Spearman,7 days ago
Although the White Hall playoff drought will continue for another season, football coach Jason Mitchell said his program took a step forward this year. “Especially this last game, being so close against one of the top teams in the conference and having a chance to win,” Mitchell said. “I think with the guys that are here with us that are bought in and working hard, we’re starting to trend in the right direction.”
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