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Southern Tier Greenways Planning Summit Discusses Future of Trail Networks in the Region
By Renata Stiehl,7 days ago
CORNING, N.Y. — More than 100 people gathered in Corning on Thursday for the first Southern Tier Greenways Planning Summit, a meeting focused on the future of trail networks and outdoor recreation tourism in the region. The summit brought together stakeholders from planning, tourism, transportation, recreation and other industries...