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CrowdStrike and Dell expand AI security collaboration
By MSSP Alert Team,3 days ago
Channel partners pursuing enterprise artificial intelligence projects must determine how their security services align with new vendor-managed offerings, with further coverage provided by Channel Insider. CrowdStrike announced on Nov. 2 an expanded collaboration with Dell to integrate Falcon Guardian, Falcon Cloud Security and Falcon Next-Gen Security Information and Event Management...