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Regional leaders say $2.1B Charlotte airport expansion is vital to economic recruitment
By Natisha Lance,8 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council is preparing to vote Monday on a major airline lease agreement that would inject more than $2.1 billion into improvements at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, sparking debate among regional business leaders and airport workers over what is at stake for the community. The...
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