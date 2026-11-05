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Missing Philadelphia Foster Child Jalayshia Alford Found Dead in Trunk After Days-Long Search
By Lacy J,5 days ago
Jalayshia Alford, the 10-year-old Philadelphia girl who disappeared while living in foster care, has been found dead inside a vehicle in Lindenwold, New Jersey, and one person has been charged in connection with her killing, according to NBC10 Philadelphia. The heartbreaking discovery was reported Thursday, November 5, more than a...