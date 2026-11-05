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Opposition to antisemitic bike ride in Philly shifts into high gear
By Hilary Danaílova,8 days ago
As news spread this week that a planned Sunday “Boycott Ride” bike rally aimed at driving Jewish businesses out of Philadelphia, myriad officials and civic leaders – from Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to the state restaurant association – responded with statements condemning the event and urging solidarity with the embattled Jewish business community.
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