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Midterm elections: a political watershed or a lasting realignment?
By Rose Scott,7 days ago
Who knew? The 2026 midterms may be remembered as a watershed election, signaling a decisive repudiation of the Trump administration and its policies. Whether you call it a “blue wave,” a “tsunami,” or a “bluenami,” Emory University political science professor Andra Gillespie compared the moment to 1989, a significant year in Black political history.