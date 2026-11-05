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Braun says Indiana Republicans lost seats over affordability concerns
6 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Mike Braun on Thursday said Republicans lost heavily Tuesday night because Democrats were able to nationalize affordability issues. Braun's Republican Party lost 16 seats in the Indiana House of Representatives and five in the state Senate, plus control of the offices of secretary of state and state comptroller, the 5th Congressional District and dozens of county and township offices, including in longtime Republican strongholds such as Hamilton County. In his first public comments following the election, Braun said Republicans did not do enough nationally to address affordability issues.