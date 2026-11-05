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Indiana Gov. Mike Braun responds to Democratic gains, looks ahead to working with lawmakers
7 days ago
Indiana is among those states where Democrats flipped seats and offices held by Republicans for decades. That included the office of Indiana Secretary of State. Nineteen counties across the state went blue, voting for Democrat Beau Bayh to take over the secretary of state's office. Republicans even lost their supermajority in the Indiana House, with Democrats flipping 16 seats.