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LIDOM: In Span of 18 Hours, Trevor Bauer Blasts MLBPA, Tony Clark In Interview and Rips Field Conditions In Santiago
By Leif Skodnick,6 days ago
Trevor Bauer hasn't pitched in Major League Baseball since 2021, plying his trade in five different leagues in four different countries since he last appeared on a big league mound, but he remains outspoken about his exile. In an interview with Mike Rodriguez of Rompiendo Sports published on Instagram Thursday,...