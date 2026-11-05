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228 roosters found at suspected cockfighting operation in Central Oregon
By KATU Staff,7 days ago
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KATU) — Deschutes County detectives found 228 roosters and equipment associated with cockfighting while executing a search warrant Wednesday at a property northeast of Redmond, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives with the Street Crimes Unit and Animal Control technicians had been investigating the property off...
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