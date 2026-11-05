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City of Allen under second boil water advisory in less than a month; Advisory for city of Admire, issued October 14th, yet to be rescinded
By Tagan Trahoon,8 days ago
For the second time in just under a month, the City of Allen is under a boil water advisory. The latest advisory was issued Thursday afternoon as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the city was unable to maintain the minimum required chlorine residual, leading to a greater risk of potential bacterial contamination. This follows a separate boil water advisory issued for both Allen and Admire on October 14th.