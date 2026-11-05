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Colorado voters approve measure banning transgender athletes from gendered school sports
By Jennifer Brown,8 days ago
Colorado voters passed a measure that bans transgender athletes from competing in gendered sports, from kindergarten through college. The Associated Press called the race at 4:12 p.m. Thursday, when 53% of the votes tallied were in favor of Proposition 134 and 47% were opposed. The measure needed 50% of the vote to pass and changes state law, not the state constitution, which means the legislature could rewrite or even eliminate it.