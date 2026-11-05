undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Isaiah Stewart Has 'No Regrets' About Trying to Fight LeBron James, Talks Viral Lakers-Pistons Video
By Timothy Rapp,7 days ago
"I don't have no regrets. I feel like there's lessons out of everything. Even going back to that first incident, Charlotte, I don't have no regrets," he told Andscape's Marc J. Spears (14:45 mark). "I don't care what people may perceive me as. I come to play basketball. I play the game a certain way. There have been times where I looked back and thought, 'Hey, I should have done that.' And I feel like teams have in their game plans, 'Hey, let's do something to trip him off, get him out of the game.' For me it's hard to respect you as a man if that's your game plan."