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Scammers posing as property owners, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office warns public
By WBBJ Staff,7 days ago
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WBBJ) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam that has been reported several times within the county. Scammers have been contacting local businesses claiming to be owners of properties that are listed for sale and requesting services such as tree removal, tree cutting, brick painting and more.