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It’s Just Us Girls in the House of Borden
By Savannah Brown,8 days ago
Lizzie Borden took an axe. Gave her mother 40 whacks. When she saw what she had done, gave her father 41. We’ve all heard the chant. In 1892, Lizzie Borden’s stepmother and affluent father, Abby and Andrew Borden, were found horribly mutilated and dead in their Massachusetts house. No, it wasn’t 40 or 41 “whacks,” but the damage was substantial and gruesome. The murders were never officially solved.